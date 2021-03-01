10 Years of 365

Hey everybody. Had a good break. I'll be posting again here and there.



To commemorate my 10 years, I compiled the images from ALL of my 365 Projects! Yep, each one! Each year is color coded with a bar on the right page.



This massive photo book is for my personal use only. For this reason and because it's a bit too large, sorry to say that I'm not selling it. Just wanted to make something to reward and encourage myself as well as showcase to my fam & friends.



It took over 4 months to make and was like creating 10 books! Lots of work, but seeing everything in print was totally worth it. Definitely recommend printing your work, whether individual photos or a full year. It feels great having it in hand.



Printing was done by Blurb because they allow hundreds of pages. In fact, guess how many pages the book is? It had to be even, so 366—but had some pun fun with the final page. 😁