This Is Nacho Average Sailboat! by cjphoto
Photo 3655

This Is Nacho Average Sailboat!

Even CJ admits that my puns are a bit cheesy.🤣⛵️

—————
Posted this photo a few years ago on the Toys on 365 group. Since the group is no longer around, thought it'll be fun to add a few of the shots I took for the group to my album. Hope you all enjoy seeing them again (or for the first time). 😃
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California.
1001% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Yum! CJ better watch out or he might disappear with a gulp. LOL! Cute capture!
March 6th, 2021  
