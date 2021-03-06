Sign up
Photo 3655
This Is Nacho Average Sailboat!
Even CJ admits that my puns are a bit cheesy.🤣⛵️
—————
Posted this photo a few years ago on the
Toys on 365
group. Since the group is no longer around, thought it'll be fun to add a few of the shots I took for the group to my album. Hope you all enjoy seeing them again (or for the first time). 😃
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
3694
photos
187
followers
75
following
1001% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
6th May 2015 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
lego
,
chips
,
nachos
,
food photography
,
cj-legographer
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Yum! CJ better watch out or he might disappear with a gulp. LOL! Cute capture!
March 6th, 2021
