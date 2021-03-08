Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3657
One with the Strawberries
Sometimes to know your subject, you must become your subject. Plus, who could resist wearing the green part of a strawberry as a hat? 🍓
(Oh, just found out it's called a calyx. Pronounced: KAY-LICKS.)
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
3696
photos
187
followers
75
following
1001% complete
View this month »
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
Latest from all albums
3651
39
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
19th May 2015 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
one
,
green
,
fruit
,
strawberries
,
strawberry
,
fruits
,
inside
,
cj-legographer
Esther Rosenberg
ace
so good!, nice hat CJ and I am sure your captured a nice detailed shot
March 9th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! What about you? Are you a strawberry, Chris? Too cute!
March 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close