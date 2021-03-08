Previous
One with the Strawberries by cjphoto
One with the Strawberries

Sometimes to know your subject, you must become your subject. Plus, who could resist wearing the green part of a strawberry as a hat? 🍓

(Oh, just found out it's called a calyx. Pronounced: KAY-LICKS.)
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Chris Johnson

Esther Rosenberg ace
so good!, nice hat CJ and I am sure your captured a nice detailed shot
March 9th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! What about you? Are you a strawberry, Chris? Too cute!
March 9th, 2021  
