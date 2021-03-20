Sign up
Photo 3669
Giant Subjects
Sometimes CJ can get his shot from a distance. Other times he has to get up close for the image he's looking for. Regardless, his tenacious courage (all while still maintaining his smiling friendliness) shows the little guy has a big heart. 😁
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
1
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011.
3708
photos
188
followers
75
following
1005% complete
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
19th August 2015 2:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shoes
,
little
,
big
,
lego
,
huge
,
sneakers
,
cj-legographer
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! CJ can conquer those big feet. =)
March 21st, 2021
