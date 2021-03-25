Previous
Next
Rows of Water by cjphoto
Photo 3674

Rows of Water

CJ the Legographer is being a little scientist, checking the cleanness of each water bottle by taking macro shots. Not sure if that's quite the same as looking through a microscope but he's a great little helper.🚰
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise