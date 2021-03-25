Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3674
Rows of Water
CJ the Legographer is being a little scientist, checking the cleanness of each water bottle by taking macro shots. Not sure if that's quite the same as looking through a microscope but he's a great little helper.🚰
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
3714
photos
188
followers
75
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
Latest from all albums
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
40
3673
3674
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
16th September 2015 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
macro
,
bottle
,
water bottle
,
rows
,
cj-legographer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close