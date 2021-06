Snail Tracks

Found this snail making the neatest footprints this morning. But since they don't have feet like humans, it made me wonder if I should call this a "footprint." So I looked it up.



Snails and slugs are known as gastropods, which means 'stomach foot'. Even though they lack legs, much of their bodies are made up of one strong muscular foot. They lay down mucus and contract or expand this foot in a wave-like motion to move forward.



So yes, we can literally call these tracts footprints. 😁🐌