Photo 3686
Side Sunflower
Our neighbors usually plant several sunflowers over the summer but this time they only planted one. Went with this side angle for something unique but mainly because the morning light coming from that direction looked the best. 🌻
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
3686
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
11th June 2021 6:43am
Tags
light
,
morning
,
bokeh
,
sunflower
