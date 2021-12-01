Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3693
Half-a-Dandy
Hey ya'll! Wanted to start December off by returning with a post. This dandelion was hard to miss and made for a great subject. 🌱
————
Completed most of my other important things successfully so now I have some more time for photography again! Yay!
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
3733
photos
161
followers
63
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
1st December 2021 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
dandelion
,
half
,
round
,
seeds
katy
ace
Yay! Welcome back! This is a terrific way to come back! Beautiful detail and fabulous Château de OS! I have no earthly idea what that is but that’s what Siri wanted to say instead of DOF!
What important things did you complete successfully?
December 2nd, 2021
GaryW
Nice to have you back! Great detail.
December 2nd, 2021
Nick
ace
Great to see you back Chris 😀
December 2nd, 2021
amyK
ace
Great details here….nice to see you!
December 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
What important things did you complete successfully?