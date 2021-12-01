Previous
Next
Half-a-Dandy by cjphoto
Photo 3693

Half-a-Dandy

Hey ya'll! Wanted to start December off by returning with a post. This dandelion was hard to miss and made for a great subject. 🌱

————
Completed most of my other important things successfully so now I have some more time for photography again! Yay!
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
1011% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Yay! Welcome back! This is a terrific way to come back! Beautiful detail and fabulous Château de OS! I have no earthly idea what that is but that’s what Siri wanted to say instead of DOF!

What important things did you complete successfully?
December 2nd, 2021  
GaryW
Nice to have you back! Great detail.
December 2nd, 2021  
Nick ace
Great to see you back Chris 😀
December 2nd, 2021  
amyK ace
Great details here….nice to see you!
December 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise