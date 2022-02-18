Laptop Buddies

My old computer slowed down to a crawl so recently updated to a new Macbook Pro. Loving it so far! CJ the Legographer is enjoying his too. Our computers are such a big connection to our photographic learning and communities.



Been thinking of what to do with my photography next. Not gonna lie, I've been in a huge creative block! Yet, there's some new ideas mulling around in my head; they're just taking more time to implement. Thankfully, my laptop buddy is always there to inspire me. After all, two heads are better than one! 😆