Laptop Buddies by cjphoto
Photo 3700

Laptop Buddies

My old computer slowed down to a crawl so recently updated to a new Macbook Pro. Loving it so far! CJ the Legographer is enjoying his too. Our computers are such a big connection to our photographic learning and communities.

Been thinking of what to do with my photography next. Not gonna lie, I've been in a huge creative block! Yet, there's some new ideas mulling around in my head; they're just taking more time to implement. Thankfully, my laptop buddy is always there to inspire me. After all, two heads are better than one! 😆
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Chris Johnson

hey, kid. long time no see around here. how have you been coping?
February 18th, 2022  
Hey CJ, jump up and down to start it up !!
February 18th, 2022  
Adorable - good to see you again!
February 18th, 2022  
@summerfield - Hey there! Beside the creator's block, I've been good! The family and I are all safe and well. How about you??
February 19th, 2022  
@markp - Hahaha, I was wondering why my keyboard had footprints on it! 🤣
February 19th, 2022  
@linnypinny - Good to see you too, Lin! Thanks much! Trying to get back into the swing of things, it's hard but I'll keep at it :)
February 19th, 2022  
Good to see you popping in Chris, looking forward to what you next come up with
February 19th, 2022  
Wonderful idea and capture
February 19th, 2022  
