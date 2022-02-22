CJ's the Legographer is seeing double on 2/22/22 (or 22/2/22). Best of all, today is also Tuesday!I keep extra Lego pieces of CJ in case any ever get lost or damaged. CJ seems pretty happy to have a twin to practice on. Now, who's the real one...🤔🤔There's also a thread to share your TWO-rrific photos here:Happy TWOs-day! 😁😁