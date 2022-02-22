Previous
TWOs-Day! by cjphoto
TWOs-Day!

CJ's the Legographer is seeing double on 2/22/22 (or 22/2/22). Best of all, today is also Tuesday!

I keep extra Lego pieces of CJ in case any ever get lost or damaged. CJ seems pretty happy to have a twin to practice on. Now, who's the real one...🤔🤔

There's also a thread to share your TWO-rrific photos here:

https://365project.org/discuss/general/46220/happy-twos-day!-(2/22/22)#comment-936054

Happy TWOs-day! 😁😁
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Chris Johnson

Sharon Lee ace
❤️
February 22nd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Great shot! Happy twosday
February 22nd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Thanks for getting this one going Chris.
February 22nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Totally a you shot! Love it!!
February 22nd, 2022  
