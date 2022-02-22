Sign up
Photo 3701
TWOs-Day!
CJ's the Legographer is seeing double on 2/22/22 (or 22/2/22). Best of all, today is also Tuesday!
I keep extra Lego pieces of CJ in case any ever get lost or damaged. CJ seems pretty happy to have a twin to practice on. Now, who's the real one...🤔🤔
There's also a thread to share your TWO-rrific photos here:
https://365project.org/discuss/general/46220/happy-twos-day!-(2/22/22)#comment-936054
Happy TWOs-day! 😁😁
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
4
2
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
3741
photos
157
followers
64
following
1013% complete
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
22nd February 2022 1:47pm
Tags
two
,
photographer
,
lego
,
double
,
cj-legographer
,
twosday
,
twos_day
Sharon Lee
ace
❤️
February 22nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Great shot! Happy twosday
February 22nd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Thanks for getting this one going Chris.
February 22nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Totally a you shot! Love it!!
February 22nd, 2022
