Photo 3703
Processing Power
It takes a lot of strength to be a Legographer! 💪
Hopefully this doesn't give him hand cramps before even using the keyboard. 😅
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
1
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
3743
photos
151
followers
63
following
1014% complete
View this month »
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
3rd May 2022 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
laptop
,
lego
,
toy photography
,
cj-legographer
Shutterbug
ace
Love the details. He definitely looks like he is doing a difficult task…even sweat on his face.
May 5th, 2022
