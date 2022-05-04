Previous
Processing Power by cjphoto
Processing Power

It takes a lot of strength to be a Legographer! 💪
Hopefully this doesn't give him hand cramps before even using the keyboard. 😅
Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011.
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love the details. He definitely looks like he is doing a difficult task…even sweat on his face.
May 5th, 2022  
