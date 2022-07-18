Photographer's Gift Bag

Received an awesome gift from a friend. Loved how not only was the gift inside thoughtful but also the bag she found! Recently started wearing glasses so the combination of items in the artwork really fit my style.



The artwork also has a cool "3D-like" effect springing off the bag. This made a nice spot for a certain little friend of mine to appear in the image. 📷



Finally had some time to start on my summer projects. Very much looking forward to making some new posts and being inspired by yours. ☀️