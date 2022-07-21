Previous
Day Two: Out with the Old by cjws2016
Day Two: Out with the Old

Time to change over phones from an old one to a new one. They quality of photos might improve a bit now. This is the only photo I took today. Home day with lots of jobs to be done.
cjws2016
