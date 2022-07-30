Sign up
11 / 365
Day 11: My View Today
I have covid so it’s not going to be a very interesting next seven days of photos. I’m in isolation at home. Gutted had managed to avoid this thing for two and a half years now it’s got me. Well day one done…
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Lost Lonely Littl...
@cjws2016
kali
ace
hope you feel better very soon
July 30th, 2022
