Day 14: Old Girl by cjws2016
14 / 365

Day 14: Old Girl

She is getting old now. She’s been mine for the last 14 years. I’ve only ever had two cats in my lifetime. Sylvester was my first cat when I was a kid. She was a grey and white, very different to this one. You are a good companion.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

cjws2016
