14 / 365
Day 14: Old Girl
She is getting old now. She's been mine for the last 14 years. I've only ever had two cats in my lifetime. Sylvester was my first cat when I was a kid. She was a grey and white, very different to this one. You are a good companion.
2nd August 2022
@cjws2016
Album
365
