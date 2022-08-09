Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
21 / 365
Day 21: Work Continues
Another day another dollar.
Brainstorming today about agentic leaner so with my class and what they think it is. It’s the new buzz word in education, well at least at the school I’m at.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lost Lonely Littl...
@cjws2016
23
photos
3
followers
2
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close