Previous
Next
Day 21: Work Continues by cjws2016
21 / 365

Day 21: Work Continues

Another day another dollar.
Brainstorming today about agentic leaner so with my class and what they think it is. It’s the new buzz word in education, well at least at the school I’m at.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Lost Lonely Littl...

@cjws2016
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise