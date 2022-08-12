Previous
Day 24: Work can be a B**** by cjws2016
Day 24: Work can be a B****

Some people make the working week so much better others should be told to keep away. Today is one of those days …. Could almost name each one of my colleagues, including myself on this list.
12th August 2022

