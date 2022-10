Day 28: Maths

I use to hate maths at school. Numbers never made sense. Dad was really good at it, mum was better at spelling. I could write and still enjoy doing so, can you tell ? It wasn’t until started teaching workshops for maths that the strategies I was trying to teach began to make sense. I’m discalcula (I mix my numbers up when I go anywhere past 100, this doesn’t help with trying to make sense of maths for me.