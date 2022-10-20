Previous
Day ??: Let the Adventure Begin! by cjws2016
Day ??: Let the Adventure Begin!

My fortieth year was always going to be an adventure once the world opened back up. So it’s now a case of ‘have the coffee, buy the ticket, take the trip’. Let’s see where this all leads for the next month at least.
@cjws2016
bkb in the city
Great pov
October 19th, 2022  
