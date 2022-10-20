Sign up
33 / 365
Day ??: Let the Adventure Begin!
My fortieth year was always going to be an adventure once the world opened back up. So it’s now a case of ‘have the coffee, buy the ticket, take the trip’. Let’s see where this all leads for the next month at least.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Lost Lonely Littl...
@cjws2016
bkb in the city
Great pov
October 19th, 2022
