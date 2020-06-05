Previous
Perfecting the garden
Perfecting the garden

Third time’s a charm. This is the third move for our tank. Hopefully the last one. Took all of 15 seconds. And 6 days for poor Kambiz to dig the trench to run the fuel line.
5th June 2020

Carolyn Kalantari

@ckalantari
