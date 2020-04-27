Sign up
9 / 365
Work in progress
For these past couple weeks of quarantine we have been working on an art studio for by grandma before she passes. This really means a lot to me because my grandma taught me everything that I needed to know about art. She is an amazing woman.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Claire Currier
@claire123eden
Amy Nicholas
Love this Claire! I’m sure your grandma will love it!
April 27th, 2020
Pam
That is sweet! Your grandma will love it!
April 27th, 2020
