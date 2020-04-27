Previous
Work in progress by claire123eden
For these past couple weeks of quarantine we have been working on an art studio for by grandma before she passes. This really means a lot to me because my grandma taught me everything that I needed to know about art. She is an amazing woman.
Claire Currier

Amy Nicholas
Love this Claire! I’m sure your grandma will love it!
April 27th, 2020  
Pam
That is sweet! Your grandma will love it!
April 27th, 2020  
