Previous
Next
Water reflected on the ceiling by claireinbooks
7 / 365

Water reflected on the ceiling

Our ceilings are made of polycarbonate resin, which is reflective. When the light is right, you can see the window views reflected up. Bonus: a happy cat.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Claire

@claireinbooks
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise