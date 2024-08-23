Previous
Under the bridge by claralicht
Under the bridge

Photo taken while riding a ferry boat in Rio de Janeiro.
"Ponte Rio-Niterói"
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Clara Licht

@claralicht
My name isn't Clara, neither Clair. I'm just a profile. I'm 30 years old and I enjoy taking photos, baking, writing, Postcrossing and so many other...
LTaylor ace
so kind to pause and reflect on the joy of Rio de Janiero. Could you hear the music?
August 23rd, 2024  
