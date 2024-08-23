Sign up
2 / 365
Under the bridge
Photo taken while riding a ferry boat in Rio de Janeiro.
"Ponte Rio-Niterói"
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Clara Licht
@claralicht
My name isn't Clara, neither Clair. I'm just a profile. I'm 30 years old and I enjoy taking photos, baking, writing, Postcrossing and so many other...
rio
de
janeiro
LTaylor
ace
so kind to pause and reflect on the joy of Rio de Janiero. Could you hear the music?
August 23rd, 2024
