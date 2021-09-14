Sign up
Friendships
From school year 2 to the present.
Different paths taken, different challenges ahead but still meeting at crossroads to catch up and enjoy each other’s company.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Clare Heath
@clareheath
Tags
friends
,
challenges
,
“new
,
up”
,
friends”
,
“school
,
ahead”
,
“catching
Jo
Great photo, love the way they just fall into each other’s company. True friends xx
September 14th, 2021
