Friendships by clareheath
Friendships

From school year 2 to the present.
Different paths taken, different challenges ahead but still meeting at crossroads to catch up and enjoy each other’s company.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Clare Heath

@clareheath
Jo
Great photo, love the way they just fall into each other’s company. True friends xx
September 14th, 2021  
