I have spent a lot of time thinking about what could have been, what almost was.

It dawned on me today that I survived 2019, a year I began thinking I would never finish. And if things hadn't changed, I know in my heart that I likely would have never seen 2020.

Because things are so different now it's almost strange to look back on and think about the way I felt at the beginning of the year, how grim and hopeless everything felt. It was like living in a world of black and white, completely devoid of color and spark and happiness.

It's frightening to think that I almost gave up everything instead of walking out the door.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Carissa

@claycameras
