I'm still trying to figure out who I am.



The last time I listened to music on my own was before my son was born - nine years ago - when I still lived with my parents. Like any self-respecting teenager, I would blast music in my room with absolutely no regard for anyone else in the house. I would sing along, as loud as I could, and just lose myself in the music. When my parents would open the door to demand I turn it down I was embarrassed, but even my mother's nasty words about my taste in music didn't stop me.



He did.



I used to read books like water, beg my mom to go to the bookstore. When we went to Costco I sat in the cart and read books she wouldn't buy me, even when I was far too old. In elementary school, I wandered the playground with my nose in a book (and somehow this never ended badly). I read whatever I wanted wherever I wanted and never worried what anyone thought of it. Nothing could hinder my love of reading or my willingness to give any book that caught my interest a try.



He did.



For a decade I could only listen to the music he liked, the music he approved of, the music he wanted to. I had no headphones, no privacy, no way to listen to anything on my own. I used to love giving random songs and bands a try, and I found so many of my favorites that way, but I no longer dared. In recent years, I would sometimes let myself listen to other music at work, music I loved when I was 14. If I admitted it to him I was mocked for my poor taste.



Books were harder. He never read, in all the years we were together, and I never had much opportunity to get books on my own. When I got myself a Kindle I dared not buy or borrow certain books for fear of him finding out and chastising me. I let him dictate the books I read, let his choices fill my device, let him pick what was next on my list. If I knew he would disapprove of a book I hid it, ashamed of myself.



The deep sense of shame associated with liking things he wouldn't approve of is hard to shake.



Since May I've had my own Spotify premium account that I listen to exclusively at work and exclusively on headphones. I started where I left off, with the music I listened to when I was 14. Music that I still love from bands that I still love. I download random playlists from entirely random genres just to try out. I still don't know how exactly to answer when people ask what kind of music I listen to, but I'm slowly discovering so many things that I enjoy.



When I got my own computer again I went wild checking out books from the library for my Kindle. I subscribed to the Book of the Month Club. I buy random books in Walmart or Barnes and Noble or Target when they catch my eye. Some books I enjoy, others I'm not a fan of. But the point is that I can try, I can give anything I want a shot.



But I'm terrified of anyone finding out the truth.



I shy away, hide my phone, cover my screen, hide books at the bottom of the cart. I'm deeply afraid, embarrassed, ashamed of the possibility of anyone finding out I like these bands and books and songs he would belittle me for enjoying.



It's safe now, of course, to like whatever I want but that's a freedom I'm not used to. I don't remember what it's like to be able to just exist without having to apologize and hide myself.



In time I'll get there but for now, I'm still afraid.