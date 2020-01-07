7

I wanted to take my project back to its very roots - Christmas lights.



So late on December 31st that it was technically now January 1st, I sat on the floor in the living room with a Monster High doll and a Christmas tree. I was absent-mindedly snapping photos, as I so often did, when I realized what day it technically was. I had always wanted to try one of those "do a certain thing every day for a year" challenges and I figured I might as well start right then.



That first month was dominated by the same thing: dolls and Christmas lights. I remember braving the snow for one of the first voluntary times to take pictures of lights in our apartment complex. I tried so hard to take interesting photos, to fill my world with something, to cater to the doll forum I was posting my photos on.



If you can believe it, 2016 was a record-breaking year in times I left the apartment. Looking back now, it horrifies me how truly trapped and isolated I was. Most of the time I left the house was just to step outside for a photo, but that time was precious. Before 365 gave me a reason, lit that spark, I didn't dare venture anywhere alone. Those short outings, never too far from the apartment complex, were the first step towards freedom. They represented the first real times I spent alone, outside, in five long years.



Another thing it gave me was memories.



From 2011 to 2015, the years are hazy. They blur together in a lifeless void, trapped in the apartment so far from my family and friends. I barely remember those times because the days were all the same. I was doing nothing but wasting time, wasting away in the darkness. But looking through my photos from 2016, not much happened but I can remember something about each and every day.



It felt like so much happened that year, but in reality... nothing really did. It seemed like a wild, busy year only because the years before had been completely devoid of life. The only actual event of any note was our trip to California, a memory that I now cherish for being almost completely devoid of him.



Looking through the years of 365, it's absolutely fascinating to watch the change in pictures. Remembering the days, the feelings, I can pinpoint exactly when things began to shift and change. From getting my first job to discovering makeup to the moment I fell in love... even the blank spaces of March say so much to me.