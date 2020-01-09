Sign up
Photo 1181
9
I honestly just don't know what to say today.
With all of the mandatory overtime at our job, I can't help but be completely exhausted today. Mentally, physically, emotionally... I am just so completely and utterly drained.
Our weekend won't be much of a rest either, as its the only time we can run errands or do laundry.
I just want a break.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Carissa
ace
@claycameras
Finally back to 365 like normal! Its been a long journey, but I have a computer of my own and I'm eager to get back...
1181
photos
95
followers
246
following
323% complete
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
