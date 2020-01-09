Previous
Next
9 by claycameras
Photo 1181

9

I honestly just don't know what to say today.

With all of the mandatory overtime at our job, I can't help but be completely exhausted today. Mentally, physically, emotionally... I am just so completely and utterly drained.

Our weekend won't be much of a rest either, as its the only time we can run errands or do laundry.

I just want a break.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Carissa

ace
@claycameras
Finally back to 365 like normal! Its been a long journey, but I have a computer of my own and I'm eager to get back...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise