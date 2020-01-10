10

I kept his name.



There are many reasons why.



It took so long to ever get it changed in the first place that I didn't even have it while I was with him. It was never a priority for him, never important, no matter how important it was to me. Booze and video games were always more important than every single thing in our lives. Only a mere week before I left him, we spent two days and eight hours in line at the DMV. The first day I was turned away because he swore up and down we wouldn't need the marriage license and how dare I suggest we need it. The second day, we returned with the license and got my picture taken.



From the moment we were married I called myself Mrs. West but I wasn't, not really, not until more than five months later. It was never a name I shared with him. We were never a family, never The Wests, never a team. I was nothing and he was everything.



Not anymore.



His father always told us that if we ever had children and hyphenated their names, that they would never be "real" Wests. They would never be a true part of the family. Even if both names I wanted came from my then-boyfriend's side of the family, they would never count. And if we hyphenated, I would never be a "real" West and of course his son would be stripped of his "real" West status too.



The obsession and possession over their last name was, and continues to be, completely ridiculous. Especially for such a common, run-of-the-mill name. It's a nice name, sure, but there's nothing special about it. Nothing to justify the ridiculous reverence they treat it with.



I decided that it is my name and mine alone.



Not only would going through the hassle of undoing what I had only just finished changing be far too much work, I wasn't going to let him have control over me in even the slightest way. He and his family would be furious I chose to keep that name - my name - so I would wear it proudly. No longer would I let them control me, bully me, take things from me. They hold no rights to this incredibly common, boring, typical name. So now it is mine.



Sometimes it makes my heart stop, like when I'm holding my debit card and out of the corner of my eye I think it says his name, but mostly it means nothing. It's just a name that I have now. In those moments where my mind plays tricks on me I regret it, ever so slightly, but I know it's not forever. If I get married again, I'll change it, or if it bothers me too much to stand, I'll go through the expensive and annoying processing of picking my own.



I have wanted a different last name since I was nine years old.



This name is mine now, and it will do.