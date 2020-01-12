12

Once I opened up to him.



I told him that I was worried about when we decided to have kids. I was afraid of fertility issues. I was afraid of miscarriage. Of heartbreak and losing another child, only in a different way this time. More and more people I knew or knew of were being open about their struggles or conceive and start a family, which is a good thing, and it made me think about our future and the unhappy possibilities.



He laughed in my face.



He berated me and made fun of me for fearing something like that. He told me that I was an idiot, that it was so incredibly rare it made me a fool to even consider it, even though I know how wrong he was. Nothing I had to say mattered. I was just a stupid, hysterical woman freaking out over literally nothing for him to laugh at and make fun of.



I guess it makes sense, thinking about him and the way he always was.



A few years before we had a scare and he was completely unsympathetic. He told me that he hoped I would miscarry, if I was pregnant, because that would be easier for him. Because he wouldn't have to step up and be a father. It broke my heart and hurt me in a way that I struggle to put into words, but I couldn't do anything about it. Couldn't even respond, not really, not the way I so desperately wanted to.



I had long since given up on the idea of children in a real, tangible sense by that point anyway.



If I was forced to, I decided, I could do it. But I didn't even want to, not really. He was a terrible father to the child we had and all that required was writing a couple emails a year, a burden he could never bare even once. He never wanted to talk about him or think about him or acknowledge his existence. It broke my heart but I could do nothing about it, nothing would ever make him care.



Back when we were in California, in high school, I had decided I could never bring a child into the world like this, with him as a father, and I never wavered. I still talked about it, here and there, but I knew deep down that that would never be our life. Then as years ticked pass I let the last what ifs crumble to dust and blow away on the wind.



I didn't want to be pregnant. I didn't want to almost die again the way I had with my son. It was terrifying, all that could go wrong, and the cost astronomical. I still remember the price of my bills and his, thousands upon thousands of dollars, a number so high I could barely wrap my head around the fact that it had to be paid.



Honestly, I don't think he wanted children either. Not in a real way. I think that was the one and only thing his ex-stepmother was right about - that he didn't actually want kids.



Maybe he would have liked having kids so he could berate them or boss them around or control them, the way he did to me, but I don't think he ever wanted them in the right way. I don't think he ever wanted to be a loving, nurturing parent. I don't think he's capable. All he wanted was to get drunk and be left alone to play video games. Any children we had would be mine and mine alone until he wanted a tiny person to belittle.



I knew years before I left him that I didn't want children anymore but I didn't have a way to express that.



I was terrified that this change would end up being my death, ending with me getting kicked out or worse. I was so afraid of him. So I decided that I would just let it be. I mentioned children, here and there, rarely, just to gauge his reaction. If he wanted them at all it wasn't important. He brushed it off each time and I was secretly relieved.



The moment I decided to leave him was when I realized that in a few years, he would drag me to Mississippi and I would be completely alone. He would treat me with exactly the same vitriol and disinterest. I would soon be pregnant and a married single mother - doing everything for the house, the kids, whatever he wanted, without him ever lifting a finger. My life would always be excuses about why he couldn't do this or that, why his back hurt or his leg hurt or blah blah blah. Whatever it took to force me to carry every burden.



It would be unfair to me, and it would be unfair to any children we had. None of us would live a good life. None of us would be happy. It would still be a suffocating prison, just relocated to another state even further from everything I knew and loved. Another way to keep me locked away.



Not having to live with that possibility, that fear, hanging over me is so liberating.