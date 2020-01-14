Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1186
14
Today would have been our anniversary.
I'm so, so glad it's not but it's a strange feeling.
I don't know what to say.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Carissa
ace
@claycameras
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot ELPH 300HS
Taken
14th January 2020 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
