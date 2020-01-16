16

I've always loved reading.



Two years ago I got a Kindle e-reader and it changed my life. Library trips had become less frequent and carpal tunnel made it hard for me to hold onto paper books. Getting that freedom back was invigorating. I spent so many hours each day reading, so happy I could finally take a break from what felt like endless nothingness online. I could finally do something else.



I filled the Kindle with books, many of which my ex-husband would approve of. I shied away from books I knew he would berate and make fun of me for reading, although I did hide a few in the depths of the device. I even let him choose what books I would read so he'd be happy with "my" choices. Sometimes I decided against his suggestion, but that was never wise.



Over the past year I fell away from reading, too busy with life and divorce and escape and work to deal with it. A small part of me was afraid, worried, of what my boyfriend would think of my books. I knew in my heart he'd never judge me or even care, but it's a hard fear to overcome.



In December I saw an ad on Facebook for The Book of the Month Club. I signed up immediately and two months in, I'm obsessed. I'm buying at least three books from there a month, borrowing Kindle books from the library, buying Kindle books, going to the book store, grabbing a book while getting groceries...



And I don't care if Ray knows what I'm reading.