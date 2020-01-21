Previous
Next
21 by claycameras
Photo 1193

21

When I took this photo, there was a story I wanted to tell. But I fell so hard back into being sick that I don't have the energy to tell it.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Carissa

ace
@claycameras
Finally back to 365 like normal! Its been a long journey, but I have a computer of my own and I'm eager to get back...
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Hope you feel better soon! This is an awful year!
January 27th, 2020  
Carissa ace
@jackies365 Sick season is hitting so hard! Different colds and the flu keep making their way through the office. I think I'm finally getting better.
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise