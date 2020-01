24

Doodle's new cage arrived today.



I had stayed home sick again, barely able to function when I woke up, and Ray had the day off, compensation for the Christmas Eve he had to work. Instead of resting and relaxing, we had to spend hours getting everything set up - new cage, redoing the old cage, and deep cleaning absolutely everything.



It was completely exhausting but so worth it to watch the boys run around popcorning in their new and improved homes.