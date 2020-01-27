27

Sometimes you just need to take things one day at a time.



I wish there was some magic answer to leave all of this behind - the thoughts, the fears, the worries, the insecurities, every terrible thing he left me with. I wish I didn't have to wonder when my mind would stop wandering to a darker place, reacting like I'm still trapped in the prison he made for me.



Some days in this new life are perfect, like nothing bad ever happened, but others are hard. Learning how to love and be loved isn't easy, though at the same time it's the easiest thing in the world. Laughing, crying, trusting, making friends, finding myself... it all comes so naturally and yet, in the same breath, is so terrifying. So alien, so new.



I know that facing things head-on and working through them as quickly as I can, gritting my teeth and walking through the fire when things get hard, is the only way to heal. I know that to finally fully escape I have no choice but to keep going. I have to work through these things or it will never end.



Sometimes I just wish I could skip it all and wake up normal.