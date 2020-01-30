Previous
30 by claycameras
Last May I decided to buy myself the Mother's Day gift I had always wanted: a beautiful piece of jewelry with my son's birthstone.

I went back to the same jewelers in Spain where I got my engagement ring, The Manerovs, as I've never stopped drooling over their work. Every few days I'll go to their Etsy shops and website to see their newest pieces. Watching their style evolve over the last year has been a wonderful treat.

This ring symbolizes so much and brings me so much joy; I can't go an hour without twirling my fingers around to admire it. Having such a beautiful piece of art handmade by two kind people, Tania and Oleg Manerov, is such a treat.

I'm already up to three of their rings, with two more in the mail, and I will never shop anywhere else for jewelry.
30th January 2020

Carissa

@claycameras
so pretty
January 30th, 2020  
