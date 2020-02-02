33

We brought home a new family member today! Say hello to little Nugget.



Doodle has been struggling ever since the separation, stressed and upset, so we've wanted to get him a new brother. When we walked into the pet store for shampoo and saw this little guy getting bullied by his cagemates, we just couldn't say no.



Our evening was spent on the floor, watching the two boys meet and interact. By the end of the night, they were the best of friends. Doodle is so much happier and Nugget is settling in really well.