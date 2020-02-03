Previous
34 by claycameras
A long-awaited surprise arrived today: a box from one of my very best friends.

She's been collecting things for it for about four years and now it's finally in my hands. Having so many special things from her, picked out so carefully, is such a treat.
3rd February 2020

Carissa

