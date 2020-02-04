35

For the first time in quite a while I feel truly fulfilled and happy at work.



I went from being able to make decisions and being trusted to keep my department going (which I did) to being forced into a very small subset of work in my department. And given all my other work, the only things I could do were completely unproductive. If I did anything else, I got yelled at. It was such a frustrating cycle to be in.



Now, thanks to the help of my supervisor, I'm finally out of that cycle of monotony. I'm still in the same department doing the exact same work, just very slightly different. And that's all it took. I can actually get things done and feel useful again!



It's such a wonderful feeling.