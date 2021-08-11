1

I don't know where, or how, to begin.



So many things are different now. I'm a completely different person. I'm still me but now I'm... more.



I've spent the last two and half years finding myself again. Crawling out of the hole my ex-husband left my soul in has been absolutely brutal. For so long I couldn't even answer the simple questions of what my favorite song, book, or movie was. I couldn't tell anyone what kind of music or books or food I liked. It was terrifying to realize that I didn't know myself.



It brings me great joy to know that now, I can answer those questions. I know who I am. I know what I believe in, what I love, what I hate. I've realized all the ways that I've been mistreated and I won't be allowing it to happen again.



The looming depression, anxiety, and trauma is still with me. It will always be with me. But now I have a boyfriend who loves me, friends and family that support me, and communities where I feel like I belong. I have the support network that he worked so hard to wipe away.



Things are not perfect. I am not perfect.



But I'm so much better.



And I want to get back into writing. I miss creating and feeling like I was accomplishing something. I want those feelings back.



So I'm here again.