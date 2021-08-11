Previous
Next
1 by claycameras
63 / 365

1

I don't know where, or how, to begin.

So many things are different now. I'm a completely different person. I'm still me but now I'm... more.

I've spent the last two and half years finding myself again. Crawling out of the hole my ex-husband left my soul in has been absolutely brutal. For so long I couldn't even answer the simple questions of what my favorite song, book, or movie was. I couldn't tell anyone what kind of music or books or food I liked. It was terrifying to realize that I didn't know myself.

It brings me great joy to know that now, I can answer those questions. I know who I am. I know what I believe in, what I love, what I hate. I've realized all the ways that I've been mistreated and I won't be allowing it to happen again.

The looming depression, anxiety, and trauma is still with me. It will always be with me. But now I have a boyfriend who loves me, friends and family that support me, and communities where I feel like I belong. I have the support network that he worked so hard to wipe away.

Things are not perfect. I am not perfect.

But I'm so much better.

And I want to get back into writing. I miss creating and feeling like I was accomplishing something. I want those feelings back.

So I'm here again.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Carissa

@claycameras
My name is Carissa and I live in Idaho USA. I fell in love with photography in late 2007 and it's been a part of...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carissa
Just a warning - I'm planning to reupload all of my older photos so if you want to avoid the spam you may want to wait to follow me until I finish :)
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise