3

Today was the start of a four day weekend.



In my mind it was supposed to be productive. I had all these grand plans to read a couple books, clean things up, do all kinds of stuff. I built up this day to be so many things in my mind.



What happened in reality was a whole lot of absolutely nothing.



I read one book from my stack of eight. It took all day, with long breaks between certain parts. Even though it was the shortest book, it was much harder to read than I expected it to be. It brought up a lot of emotion, a lot of pain, and for my own sake I needed to take it easy.



The only other thing I accomplished was important and it was hard. I submitted an application for a grant to help me write my book. I've been working hard on my answers for two long weeks. I've gone back and forth on whether or not to submit over and over. Over the last week, I've told all my friends and even some bosses at work so I'd be forced to enter.



Hitting that little "Submit" button was nerve wracking. Anxiety washed over me in waves, but I did it. Its in. I can't take it back.



I won't know if I got it or not until they announce the winner on September 1st.