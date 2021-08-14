4

Today was long.



Good, but so very very long.



Ray and I got up early to play Pokemon. We wandered around the river for a few hours, enjoying the accidental festivities we stumbled upon. The end of the farmer's market and a few local events meant there were booths everywhere. Up and down we walked, catching Pokemon and buying a few treats along the way.



We escaped the heat for a few hours at home before heading back out to meet a group of friends for dinner. We laughed and talked and ate, annoying the patrons who would have clearly preferred to stare at their phones in silence.



Afterwards, we wandered across the street and through a small park. The stories, laughter, and jokes continued as the sun set somewhere in the distance.



Taking the chance to just be was amazing. Most of us hang out at work, which of course is nice, but there's no freedom in that. Getting to truly just be, without worrying about schedules or timecards or workloads, was really nice.



It was the first time in a long time that Ray and I spent basically an entire day away from home. We used to barely see our little old apartment on the weekends, but winter followed by the pandemic threw that off completely. Slowly getting back to that, at least a little bit, has brought me so much joy.



I hope we can keep it up.