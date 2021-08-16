Previous
Next
6 by claycameras
68 / 365

6

I had another day off from work today.

Not much happened, to be honest, but I did a little bit of work on my work. Mostly I spent hours trying to find an old notebook with a detailed outline going over important dates from my pregnancy, which I never found. I ended up rewriting the whole thing using an older, less detailed timeline as a guide. Its not much but it'll help to have it.

I poked around a few Facebook groups for writers and happened to click on a random link. Starring me in the face was a literary agent specifically looking for narrative nonfiction with a request for adoption issues. I don't know what kind of weird luck the universe has going on tonight, but that was certainly the last thing I expected to stumble across today.

Now to save her contact info and hope she's still accepting submissions when my book is actually finished!
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Carissa

@claycameras
My name is Carissa and I live in Idaho USA. I fell in love with photography in late 2007 and it's been a part of...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise