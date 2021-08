8

It was my boyfriend's last day at the office.



Multiple friends have already quit or are on maternity leave so there wasn't much reason to say goodbye. We have plans to see the remaining friends in a few weeks anyways so it doesn't feel like that much of a loss.



Its strange without him, and he'll be missed, but at least we got to have a little fun on last day. We held another funeral and he wore a beautiful, sparkling red dress.