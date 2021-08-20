10

I'm struggling to get back into narratives.



They used to flow so easily but now I feel like I have nothing to say.



Or maybe its the fact that I'm holding myself back. I've changed so much over the last two years. I've truly found myself again, found self-confidence and a sense of self I was missing for nearly a decade. Maybe, probably, it was missing even longer.



For the last year and a half or so, the biggest change has been happening. Its had a domino affect of change all throughout my entire life, my personality, everything.



I've come out of the fog.



In the past I've shared snippets of my thoughts, feelings, and struggles with being a birthmother. But that's all they were: snippets. This was truly the one and only place I could really express that, as my ex got angry when I spoke about it, and in its own way that gentle start to vulnerability helped begin to unravel the cord.



But now I'm out of the fog, fully and completely.



I know what was done to me. What I did to my son. I know who was pulling the strings. I've seen the paperwork, talked to people who were there. I've reexamined every memory with a critical eye.



More than that, I've learned about adoption. About adoptees. About birthmothers. I spoke to an expectant mom planning to relinquish once, years ago, when I was pregnant or shortly after my son's birth. But she vanished. Now I have friends who are birthmothers. Close friends I talk to frequently. I have friends who are adoptees or former foster youth.



I've found the adoption community, the community without the sunshine and rainbows. There are no unicorns, only hard truths. And my god, its been so hard. I can't put into words how hard it is to go through all of that coercion, that manipulation, that brainwashing and finally come out the other side knowing it was all lies. Every single word I was told was completely fabricated.



This week I read 'The Girls Who Went Away' and once again I felt like the world was both crumbling around me and validating me for the first time in my life. Although the book covers the history of adoption and society from about 1950 to 1973, I felt what those girls did. It wasn't the same but my god, the tactics never changed. They said the same things to me 60 years later. They made me feel the same way. I have the same loss, the same trauma, the same grief. The only real difference is the secrecy. I never hid my son, but I know many recent birthparents who are in hiding.



I'm filled with so much rage. They knew how unethical this all was, there were concerns, they knew the problems. But those who voiced concerns were silenced. They were pushed out so they could be replaced by those willing to push the rhetoric that still permeates Western society so well.



There is so much trauma, so much loss, so much pain in adoption. Everything society says about it is a lie. Everything they tell us is wrong. Its so unnatural, so unnecessary, so downright awful.



I can't put my regret into words.



Not words anyone else can ever truly understand.