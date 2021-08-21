Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
73 / 365
11
Today was a day of nothing.
Not nothing, exactly, but nothing productive. Just sitting inside, hiding from smoky skies and playing video games. At least I watered some plants!
Ray is adjusting to a new schedule for a new job he starts next week. Its almost the opposite of the schedule we had so its going to take a while to get used to.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carissa
@claycameras
My name is Carissa and I live in Idaho USA. I fell in love with photography in late 2007 and it's been a part of...
73
photos
7
followers
12
following
20% complete
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
21st August 2021 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close