11 by claycameras
73 / 365

11

Today was a day of nothing.

Not nothing, exactly, but nothing productive. Just sitting inside, hiding from smoky skies and playing video games. At least I watered some plants!

Ray is adjusting to a new schedule for a new job he starts next week. Its almost the opposite of the schedule we had so its going to take a while to get used to.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Carissa

@claycameras
