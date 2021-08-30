20

I have to come to terms with the hard parts about telling my truth.



What was done to me. Who did it.



There names are not important and some acts are too vile to put onto the page, too awful to write down and scream from the rooftops. Some things are simply too far.



But those specifics, those unspeakable things, are not what matters.



What matters is me. My journey, my story, my experience, my growth. How I made it through the past and what I'm doing to make sure I keep making it through the future. My journey is mine and mine alone