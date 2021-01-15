Previous
Store door by clayt
61 / 365

Store door

I'm always amazed at the number & variety of ads on convenience store entrance areas.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Clay

@clayt
I love photography because in looking for photos it allows me to better observe beauty & interesting things wherever I go.
