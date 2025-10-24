22975 Crystal View Ln, Caldwell, ID 83607+1208-891-9464clearchoiceidaho@gmail.comAt Clear Choice Window Cleaning, Inc., we’ve built our livelihoods on cleaning people’s windows. From the simple to the lavish, we’ve experienced it all and we can help. No job is too small or too big for our knowledgeable crews. We’ve happily done it all for 20 years now!Clear Choice Window Cleaning, Inc. is a professional, full-service cleaning company based in Star, Idaho, and serving the entire Treasure Valley area. With a strong reputation backed by over 460 Google Reviews, the company has been a trusted local business since 2003, bringing over two decades of experience to both residential and commercial clients.The company prides itself on a foundation of exceptional service and reliability. They are fully insured, which is a critical assurance for clients, especially when technicians are working at significant heights on commercial properties or multi-story homes. Emphasizing a customer-first approach, Clear Choice offers 24/7 service availability, ensuring they can work with any schedule or frequency required by their clients. They guarantee their work and stand by a promise that no job is "too small or too big," handling everything from simple home windows to lavish, complex properties.Core Services Offered:Professional Window Cleaning: This is the company's flagship service. Their specialists utilize traditional, hands-on methods to ensure a streak-free shine. The service is comprehensive, including not just the glass panes but also a thorough washing of all window tracks and seals.Gutter Cleaning: Recognizing that clogged gutters are a common but overlooked problem, the Clear Choice team offers free checks and estimates for gutter cleaning, helping homeowners prevent water damage and maintain their property.Power Washing: To restore a home's curb appeal, the company provides professional power washing services designed to remove built-up grime, dirt, and mildew, leaving homes "looking new again."Seasonal Lighting: Taking the hassle out of the holidays, their team has the proper equipment to safely and efficiently install seasonal and Christmas lights, allowing families to focus on the celebration rather than the cold, difficult task of hanging lights.Solar Panel Cleaning: As a modern addition to their services, they also offer cleaning for solar panels, helping to maintain their efficiency and protect the investment.Clear Choice Window Cleaning caters to a wide range of clients, including residential homeowners, commercial businesses, and new construction clean-up projects. They invite potential customers to "Try the Clear Choice Difference" by calling (208) 891 9464 or emailing clearchoiceidaho@gmail.com to schedule a free, no-obligation estimate.