5 / 365
A shady spot to contemplate life
This gentleman was taking advantage of one of the few spots of shade down by the beach this morning
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
914
photos
17
followers
45
following
1
2
3
4
5
37
38
1
311
2
3
4
5
Views
3
Album
365 - the 2021 return
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
7th March 2021 12:05pm
beach
landscape
muscat
oman
landscape-36
sixws-115
